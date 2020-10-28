Advanced search

Long distances travelled for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners and that’s not counting their actual runs

PUBLISHED: 10:08 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 28 October 2020

Arron Clark and Declan Evans of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners ran the Stort 30.

Arron Clark and Declan Evans of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners ran the Stort 30.

Archant

It was a busy weekend for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners with some travelling great distances just to run a whole lot more.

Naomi Moss of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners tackles the Hardmoors 55 across the North Yorkshire Moors.Naomi Moss of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners tackles the Hardmoors 55 across the North Yorkshire Moors.

Naomi Moss travelled to the bleak but beautiful North Yorkshire Moors for the Hardmoors-55 miler. The event took the runners from Guisborough to Helmsley, directly across the moors, and was held in typical weather.

However, she was able to finish seventh lady overall in a time of 11 hours 57 minutes.

The medal from the Beachy Head Marathon.The medal from the Beachy Head Marathon.

Abi Rayner and Rich Hayes took on Beachy Head Marathon in similar wet weather, altering the course to include an extra 519 feet of climbing to an already hilly course.

Rayner finished in 4:46:58 while Hayes took 3:57:44. He then took on the challenge of Stort 30 on Sunday along with Arron Clark and Declan Evans.

Arron Clark, Declan Evans and Rich Hayes of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners ran the Stort 30.Arron Clark, Declan Evans and Rich Hayes of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners ran the Stort 30.

Clark was fifth overall in 3:46:06 while Evans was ninth (3:59:03) and Hayes 17th (4:18:53).

Both Clark and Hayes were making their debut runs with the club.

Ashwin Shah of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners took on the virtual Phoenix Running Club event P24 with a twist.Ashwin Shah of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners took on the virtual Phoenix Running Club event P24 with a twist.

Ashwin Shah meanwhile took on the virtual Phoenix Running Club event P24 with a twist.

The twist was the clocks going back so he had to stay awake for 25 hours, running a minimum of one mile on the hour every hour. He clocked up 27 miles in 4:00:14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Where you can find a free child’s meal to avoid half term hunger in Dunmow and district

Ronnie's in Flitch Green is offering meals to ensure children do not go hungry this half-term. Other businesses have followed his lead. Picture: supplied

Films at Saffron Screen

Films at Saffron Screen: Over the Moon (Certificate U). Picture: NETFLIX

James Cleverly MP responds to the Marcus Rashford free school holiday meals issue

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree. Picture: JAMES CLEVERLY

R4U urges Essex County Council to ensure children have half-term food

R4U’s Councillor Alex Armstrong. Picture: R4U

Long distances travelled for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners and that’s not counting their actual runs

Arron Clark and Declan Evans of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners ran the Stort 30.