Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners dreaming of a muddy Christmas

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:28 AM December 17, 2020   
Colin Jackson, Rich Hynes and David Kelsey of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Colin Jackson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners slogs through the mud on the club's Christmas cross-country course as Rich Hynes and David Kelsey wait their turn. - Credit: GFDR

A large number of cross-country races may have been cancelled this winter but Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were determined not to miss out - so they organised their own mini version.

The Christmas Run in the Mud was held over the club’s Christmas course at Great Dunmow.

Jenny Suckling of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Jenny Suckling of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners slogs through the mud on the club's Christmas cross-country course. - Credit: GFDR

And the title was apt as, after a week of rain, there was no escaping the mud along the paths through the woods, following farm tracks and around field edges.

Gerard Geurts of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running in mud

Gerard Geurts of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners slips and slides down a muddy bank on the club's Christmas cross-country course. - Credit: GFDR

The 5-mile route encompassed a section of the Flitch Way and involved runners crossing several streams.

Glenda Jackson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Glenda Jackson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners slogs through a stream on the club's Christmas cross-country course. - Credit: GFDR

The eight runners who accepted the challenge - Colin and Glenda Jackson, Gerard Geurts, Rich Hynes, David Kelsey, Hannah McIlvenna, Jenny Suckling and Martin Taylor - finished wet and muddy but happy with their efforts.

They and the rest of the club are now looking forward to competitive events resuming next year.

