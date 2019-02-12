Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners save best until last

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners produced their best performance of the season at the last race of the Essex Cross-Country League season.

The squad travelled to Gloucester Park in Basildon for the Division One finale, where both the men and women’s teams finished in fifth place – their highest placing of the campaign.

The men were led home by captain Dan Reynolds, who was 20th in a field of 183 and followed by Lee Pickering, Matt Bainbridge, Josh Sowman, Alan Fullerton, Neil Hitchcock and Simon King.

Claire Hall was fastest for the women, finishing 11th out of 117 ahead of team-mates Philippa Robinson, Henrietta Butcher, Jenny Suckling and Victoria Gardiner.

In the end of season standings, the men finished seventh out of 12 teams to consolidate their position in the top division.

Sadly, their best performance of the season was not enough for the women to climb out of the relegation zone.