Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners dominate at windy Highwoods

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 February 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners men won the latest event at Highwood

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners’ men finished first and their women second in the penultimate race of the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League season at Highwood.

A total of 23 members (13 men, 10 women) braved the bitterly cold windy conditions sweeping across the exposed course near Witham, with four men inside the top 10.

James Bosher was first to finish in third, ahead of Dan Reynolds (sixth), Lee Pickering (eighth) and Alistair Brown (ninth).

Ashwin Shah, Declan Evans and Alan Fullerton also scored points.

Hannah McIlvenna was first club woman home in sixth, as Emily Predebon (seventh), Karen Pickering (eighth) and Abigail Rayner (11th) also scored points for the team.

The latest results leave both GFDR teams top of their respective leagues going into the final race, with the men ahead of Braintree & District, while the women head Springfield.

