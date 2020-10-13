Advanced search

Mud, glorious mud for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in the High Roding Trail

PUBLISHED: 15:41 14 October 2020

Luca Predebon and Richard Hynes of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the seven-mile point of the High Roding Trail Run,

Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners went from the fun of the virtual London Marathon to the fun of muddy fields in the space of a week.

Angela Thorpe, Louise Garrett and Szabina Nemeth of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners cross the ploughed field during the High Roding Trail Run,

They held the High Roding Trail, an eight-mile race from The Black Lion in High Roding on Sunday.

Runners had to contend with crossing a deeply-ploughed field as well as navigating through a herd of cows with calves along a route that took them to Pharicee Green, Baconend Green and Great Canfield.

Declan Evans was the fastest in a time of one hour seven minutes 10 seconds.

He finished ahead of Alan Fullerton and Gerard Geurts (1:24:42) with the rest of the field being led by Richard Hynes and Luca Predebon.

They clocked 1:30:24 with Colin Jackson home in 1:32:43 and Lee Prowse 1:37:36.

Jackie Adams and Glenda Jackson finished in 2:06:09 and they were followed in by Louise Garrett, Szabina Nemeth and Angela Thorpe in a time of 2:23:01.

