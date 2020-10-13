Mud, glorious mud for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in the High Roding Trail
PUBLISHED: 15:41 14 October 2020
Archant
Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners went from the fun of the virtual London Marathon to the fun of muddy fields in the space of a week.
They held the High Roding Trail, an eight-mile race from The Black Lion in High Roding on Sunday.
Runners had to contend with crossing a deeply-ploughed field as well as navigating through a herd of cows with calves along a route that took them to Pharicee Green, Baconend Green and Great Canfield.
Declan Evans was the fastest in a time of one hour seven minutes 10 seconds.
He finished ahead of Alan Fullerton and Gerard Geurts (1:24:42) with the rest of the field being led by Richard Hynes and Luca Predebon.
They clocked 1:30:24 with Colin Jackson home in 1:32:43 and Lee Prowse 1:37:36.
Jackie Adams and Glenda Jackson finished in 2:06:09 and they were followed in by Louise Garrett, Szabina Nemeth and Angela Thorpe in a time of 2:23:01.
