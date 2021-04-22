News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners delighted to be back at actual races

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:00 AM April 22, 2021   
James Bosher of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

James Bosher of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners was first overall at the St Clare Hospice 10k. - Credit: NIGEL OTTER

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were not only happy to be back at actual events but they were impressing too - as well as raising money for charity.

Hayley and John Smith both ran in the Rose of the Shires ultra, Hayley completing 56.5 miles in 12 hours one minute while John totted up 40 miles in 8:06, both running further than ever before.

The main focus of the club though was on the St Clare Hospice 10k, held on a rural course near Harlow and complete with rolling starts and other COVID-19 regulations.

The start of the 2021 St Clare Hospice 10k race near Harlow.

Almost 400 runners took part in the St Clare Hospice 10k race near Harlow. - Credit: NIGEL OTTER

James Bosher was the star man, coming home first overall in 32 minutes 57 seconds, a new PB and club record for the distance.

Heidi Shubrook of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the St Clare Hospice 10k

Heidi Shubrook of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the St Clare Hospice 10k. - Credit: GFDR

Aaron Clark also set a PB as he placed fifth in his age category in a time of 34:56 while Heidi Shubrook clocked 47:37 to finish second in hers. Lee Prowse ran it in 47.34.

Lee Prowse of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Lee Prowse of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the St Clare Hospice 10k. - Credit: GFDR

The run saw nearly 400 athletes take part and raised over £11,000 for the hospice.

Event organiser Emma Broadbent, said: “We were thrilled that our race was able to take place safely after last year's postponement.

Most Read

  1. 1 There's a rainbow in the woods outside Thaxted
  2. 2 Felsted announces STEM competition winners
  3. 3 Bar staff smash £1,000 target in charity challenge
  1. 4 Survey reveals Uttlesford fears of fourth national Covid lockdown
  2. 5 Dunmow's Flitch and Chips named as one of the UK's 10 best
  3. 6 Pay It Forward brings joy to Dunmow community
  4. 7 More work needed ahead of holiday easing, Stansted says
  5. 8 Take away Covid self tests from Thaxted library
  6. 9 Ambitious and fast-growing High Roding raring to go ahead of new season
  7. 10 Takeley virtual consultation opens

"We have had fantastic support from our local running clubs, supporters and volunteers and we’re over the moon that the event has raised more than £11,000 for the hospice, which is needed this year more than ever."

Athletics
Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dunmow High Street

Lockdown Easing

Dunmow businesses delighted to be back as lockdown eases

Louise Dunderdale and Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Dunmow St Mary's Primary School with Lionel the giant perch

Education News

Lionel the Giant Perch is 'the perfect addition'

Louise Dunderdale

person
Tap water.

Updated

Town council challenges water softening decision

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Tommy Mitchell, 21, has absconded from Hollesley Bay

Ram-raid gang member absconds from Suffolk jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus