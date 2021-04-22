Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners delighted to be back at actual races
- Credit: NIGEL OTTER
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were not only happy to be back at actual events but they were impressing too - as well as raising money for charity.
Hayley and John Smith both ran in the Rose of the Shires ultra, Hayley completing 56.5 miles in 12 hours one minute while John totted up 40 miles in 8:06, both running further than ever before.
The main focus of the club though was on the St Clare Hospice 10k, held on a rural course near Harlow and complete with rolling starts and other COVID-19 regulations.
James Bosher was the star man, coming home first overall in 32 minutes 57 seconds, a new PB and club record for the distance.
Aaron Clark also set a PB as he placed fifth in his age category in a time of 34:56 while Heidi Shubrook clocked 47:37 to finish second in hers. Lee Prowse ran it in 47.34.
The run saw nearly 400 athletes take part and raised over £11,000 for the hospice.
Event organiser Emma Broadbent, said: “We were thrilled that our race was able to take place safely after last year's postponement.
"We have had fantastic support from our local running clubs, supporters and volunteers and we’re over the moon that the event has raised more than £11,000 for the hospice, which is needed this year more than ever."