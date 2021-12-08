Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners host returning cross country league
- Credit: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners
There were plenty of happy faces as Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners hosted the returning Mid Essex Cross Country League.
The league had been on a two-year, COVID-19 enforced break, but finally returned last week, much to the delight of runners.
GFDR were on hosting duties and they did not disappoint, putting on a testing 4.6-mile course for almost 80 runners.
Weather conditions prior to the event made for a muddy course that also contained plenty of hills, ditches and lots of water.
GFDR ladies are currently in first place and the men are in forth, but there is still plenty of time for that to change.
The league returns early next year with Braintree & District Athletics Club hosting on January 9, 2022.
That is followed by a race at Mid Essex Casuals on January 23, and then at Little Baddow Ridge Runners on February 13.
