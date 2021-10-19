Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners get in plenty of runs before winter begins
- Credit: GFDR
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners continue to make the most of the opportunities presented to them before winter closes in.
James Bosher took the win at the Tiptree 10 in a time of 56 minutes 56 seconds while Ashwin Shah was at the Colchester Stampede Half Marathon, coming home in 1:36:48.
Gillian and Richard Robertson both took part in Royal Park Half Marathon, finishing in 1:47:09 and 1:49:34 respectively, while Heidi Shubrook took on another Spartan race Super Pippingford and completed it in 2:19:36.
Heidi Hibbett and Andy Owen took part in the Silverstone Half with times of 2:20:44 and 1:47:42.
A number of GFDRs also took on the Manchester Marathon in temperatures hotter than usual for the time of year.
Luca Predebon (3:23:14), Kevin Marshall (3:25:38), Ben Rayner (3:56:07) and Jason Bepey (3:56:12) were among the finishers although Glenda Jackson, who despite starting well, had to abort her efforts at the 19-mile mark because of injury.
One other finisher though was Louise Garrett completed her first official marathon in 5:33:58.
