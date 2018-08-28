Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners consolidate

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Lee Pickering and Dan Reynolds Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners consolidated their position in the Essex League standings after the latest cross-country race at Epping Forest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A strong team of 12 men were led home by Lee Pickering in 30th place, closely followed by Dan Reynolds.

Also scoring team points were Matt Bainbridge, Graham Freeman, Alan Fullerton and Luca Predebon as GFDR were left in eighth place out of 12 clubs.

In the women’s race, GFDR was represented by just two runners in Claire Hall (11th) and Hayley Morley (68th) and they were left in the relegation zone in 11th.

The next race in the series will be held on February 2.