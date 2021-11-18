News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners delighted with return of Stebbing 10-mile



Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM November 18, 2021
Rob Burgess in action for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Stebbing 10-mile.

Rob Burgess in action for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Stebbing 10-mile. - Credit: GFDR

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were delighted that their Stebbing 10-mile race returned after the hiatus - and it did not disappoint with 500 runners taking part. 

Before the ever-popular event began, the runners attended the remembrance service alongside spectators and village residents by the war memorial. 

And once the race got under way, the four GFDR athletes out on the course produced some fabulous times.

Declan Evans in action for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Stebbing 10-mile.

Declan Evans in action for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Stebbing 10-mile. - Credit: GFDR

Declan Evans set a PB by clocking one hour two minutes 28 seconds while there was also a fastest ever run over the distance by Rob Burgess who finished in 1:28:52.

Gerard Geurts in action for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Stebbing 10-mile.

Gerard Geurts in action for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Stebbing 10-mile. - Credit: GFDR

Gerard Geurts (1:17:36) and Emily Ward (1.37.43) were the others to take part. 

Emily Ward in action for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Stebbing 10-mile.

Emily Ward in action for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Stebbing 10-mile. - Credit: GFDR

Scott Cousins of Springfield Striders took the win in a new course record time of 51:12 while Colchester Harriers' Heidi Hogan-Steel was the first lady home in 1:02:24.

Dunmow Rovers U13 girls enjoyed a great 8-0 win over Braintree.

Maisie Dowsett put them in front and she went on to get three, Faith Primmer bagged two and there was one each for Lily Mai Allen, Lacy Mae Barlow and Evie Perry, who scored her first for the club.




