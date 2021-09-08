Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoy return of Essex Way Relay
- Credit: GFDR
The return of the Essex Way Relay had Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners smiling and out in force.
It was the first running of the event since 2019 and coincided with not ideal hot and sunny conditions.
The race covers the 82 miles of the path from Epping Station to Harwich Old Lighthouse in 10 stages.
The club were able to field three teams - one male, one female and one mixed - among the 53 that took part.
The men's team equalled their fourth place from 2019 and were only two points behind third-placed Leigh On Sea.
The mixed team were also included in the male results and recorded a superb performance to finish 13th.
The ladies achieved a very respectable mid-table position, coming fourth from a total of seven all-female teams.
Among the starring individual performances were Simon Bond, who led leg three, and James Bosher, the winner of leg five.