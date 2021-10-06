Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners revel in long-awaited return of London Marathon

Published: 11:45 AM October 6, 2021

Hannah Mcllvenna of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: GFDR

A busy weekend for lots of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners was naturally dominated by the return of the London Marathon.

The 26.2-mile slog around the capital was last run as a mass event in 2019 but this year saw more than 40,000 runners take to the start line.

Among them was Szabina Nemeth, the GFDR athlete completing her first official marathon in five hours 40 minutes and 51 seconds.

There were a couple of personal bests from the club too. Karen Pickering recorded 3:26:21 to finish inside the top 800 females.

Gillian Robertson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: GFDR

Gillian Robertson also went quicker than before too, coming in shortly after Pickering in a time of 3:37:49.

Two from the club dipped inside the three-hour barrier. James Bosher (2:54:24) was the first of them, just over a minute in front of Rich Hynes (2:55:39).

Heidi Shubrook of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: GFDR

Philippa Robinson (3:29:32), Hannah McIlvenna (3:40.00), Tony Karas (3:54:20), Heidi Shubrook (3:54:26), Hayley Smith (4:00:50) and Emma Baldock (5:10:36) were the other GFDR participants.

There were others in action elsewhere though.

New member Laura B﻿rewington took part in the inaugural Chelmsford half marathon while Julie Lund, Natalie Herbert and Terry Barnett competed in the picturesque Loch Ness marathon.

Naomi Moss meanwhile finished the 43-mile Limestone Way ultra through the Peak District.