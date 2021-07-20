Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners delighted with return of Felsted 10k
Sheer delight was the over-riding emotion for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners as they held their very own and very popular 10k race - the first they have promoted since before the pandemic started.
Over 300 runners turned up to run the Felsted 10k, held on the roads and in the beautiful countryside surrounding the village.
The even did have to be organised slightly different to normal to comply with restrictions that were still in place but no one seemed to mind them or the 30-degree heat, most being simply pleased to be back running an actual event in their area.
The feedback on the day said how well organised it was and how much support they got from all the marshals and everyone at GFDR.
The club had four of their own out on course. New member Simon Bond ran 35 minutes 10 seconds with Richard Hynes (38.10), Arron Clark (38.41) and Ben Rayner (49.13) following in behind.
The overall winner was Scott Cousins from Springfield Striders in 31.57 while the first lady was also from Springfield, Nikki Woodyard clocking 40.24.
