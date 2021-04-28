News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

More and more opportunities for real races to the delight of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:30 AM April 28, 2021   
Emma Baldock and daughter Naomi of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Emma Baldock and daughter Naomi of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners. - Credit: GFDR

The slow trickle of actual races is starting to show signs of turning into a torrent - not that anyone from Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners is complaining.

Gillian Robertson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Gillian Robertson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners. - Credit: GFDR

Gillian Robertson took part in her first Phoenix event of the year, completed 13.1 miles in one hour 50 minutes 32 seconds, a course PB.

Heidi Shubrook of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Heidi Shubrook of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners. - Credit: GFDR

There was a first too for Heidi Shubrook, her first ultra, as she ran a total of 31 miles in five hours.

Naomi Ross of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners with friends

Naomi Ross of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners with friends. - Credit: GFDR

Naomi Moss took part in a relaxed half marathon with friends to raise money for MND, completing it in 2.01.30.

The Essex Half Marathon also gathered a lot of GFDR support, and yet more great times.

James Bosher of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

James Bosher of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners. - Credit: GFDR

James Bosher clocked 1:12:55, not just a PB for him but a club record too.

Luca Predebon of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Luca Predebon of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners. - Credit: GFDR

Luca Predebon also achieved a PB, coming home in a time of 1:25:43 while Tony Karas got round in 1:39:49.

Tony Karas of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Tony Karas of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners. - Credit: GFDR

Most Read

  1. 1 New florist shop is open for business
  2. 2 More and more opportunities for real races to the delight of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners
  3. 3 Pam's sponsored 'walkies' includes support from a Guide Dog
  1. 4 Community support helps Saffron Hall plan reduced programme
  2. 5 Aythorpe Roding and High Roding all set for new cricket league season
  3. 6 Grants continue to help businesses adapt to online life
  4. 7 Tiny sensors to protect Audley End House
  5. 8 Dogs seized and three arrested following police operation on Braintree Road, Dunmow 
  6. 9 House Classics show coming to Cambridge with National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
  7. 10 North Uttlesford's 20,000 Covid jabs success

Lee Prowse's time of 1:47:33  was just outside of his best while Emma Baldock took part with her daughter Naomi, finishing in 2:26:13.

Lee Prowse of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Lee Prowse of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners. - Credit: GFDR

Declan Evans meanwhile took part in Essex Trail Events' on your marks run, finishing third over the 9.33-mile course in 1:10:13.

Athletics
Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The rainbow in the woods created by 1st Thaxted Guides

There's a rainbow in the woods outside Thaxted

Louise Dunderdale

person
Essex County Council

Essex County Council

New system of housing support is agreed

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
James Bosher of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Athletics

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners delighted to be back at actual races

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
A fabric postcard of a beach scene for the project Good Lament and Hard Hope.

Arts & Culture

Postcard art project sharing Covid pandemic grief and hope

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus