More and more opportunities for real races to the delight of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners
- Credit: GFDR
The slow trickle of actual races is starting to show signs of turning into a torrent - not that anyone from Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners is complaining.
Gillian Robertson took part in her first Phoenix event of the year, completed 13.1 miles in one hour 50 minutes 32 seconds, a course PB.
There was a first too for Heidi Shubrook, her first ultra, as she ran a total of 31 miles in five hours.
Naomi Moss took part in a relaxed half marathon with friends to raise money for MND, completing it in 2.01.30.
The Essex Half Marathon also gathered a lot of GFDR support, and yet more great times.
James Bosher clocked 1:12:55, not just a PB for him but a club record too.
Luca Predebon also achieved a PB, coming home in a time of 1:25:43 while Tony Karas got round in 1:39:49.
Most Read
- 1 New florist shop is open for business
- 2 More and more opportunities for real races to the delight of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners
- 3 Pam's sponsored 'walkies' includes support from a Guide Dog
- 4 Community support helps Saffron Hall plan reduced programme
- 5 Aythorpe Roding and High Roding all set for new cricket league season
- 6 Grants continue to help businesses adapt to online life
- 7 Tiny sensors to protect Audley End House
- 8 Dogs seized and three arrested following police operation on Braintree Road, Dunmow
- 9 House Classics show coming to Cambridge with National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
- 10 North Uttlesford's 20,000 Covid jabs success
Lee Prowse's time of 1:47:33 was just outside of his best while Emma Baldock took part with her daughter Naomi, finishing in 2:26:13.
Declan Evans meanwhile took part in Essex Trail Events' on your marks run, finishing third over the 9.33-mile course in 1:10:13.