More and more opportunities for real races to the delight of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Published: 6:30 AM April 28, 2021

The slow trickle of actual races is starting to show signs of turning into a torrent - not that anyone from Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners is complaining.

Gillian Robertson took part in her first Phoenix event of the year, completed 13.1 miles in one hour 50 minutes 32 seconds, a course PB.

There was a first too for Heidi Shubrook, her first ultra, as she ran a total of 31 miles in five hours.

Naomi Moss took part in a relaxed half marathon with friends to raise money for MND, completing it in 2.01.30.

The Essex Half Marathon also gathered a lot of GFDR support, and yet more great times.

James Bosher clocked 1:12:55, not just a PB for him but a club record too.

Luca Predebon also achieved a PB, coming home in a time of 1:25:43 while Tony Karas got round in 1:39:49.

Lee Prowse's time of 1:47:33 was just outside of his best while Emma Baldock took part with her daughter Naomi, finishing in 2:26:13.

Declan Evans meanwhile took part in Essex Trail Events' on your marks run, finishing third over the 9.33-mile course in 1:10:13.