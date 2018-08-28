Advanced search

Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners’ James Bosher smashes marathon record

PUBLISHED: 15:43 29 January 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' James Bosher.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' James Bosher.

Archant

The record books will need changing after Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners’ James Bosher obliterated the best time for a biennial 26-mile challenge.

The Braintree Boggle Marathon starts and finishes at Black Notley Village Hall and follows a tough, mainly off-road route.

And on the fifth staging of the event Bosher belted around the course to finish in a time of three hours nine minutes and 57 seconds, a whopping seven minutes quicker than the previous standard,

The race attracted a total of 70 runners with GFDR represented by six runners in total.

Matt Bainbridge made it a one-two finish when he came in almost 40 minutes later while Karen Pickering was the third female and 16th overall, alongside Ashwin Shah, in 4:37:09.

Ian Lawson came 18th in a time of 4:37:15 while Maxine Seward finished in 5:55:32 for 47th place.

Most Read

Snow in Saffron Walden and Dunmow tonight, Met office says

Snow in Saffron Walden during a previous winter. Picture: WILL LODGE

Queues remain on M11 after vehicle fire between junction 8 and 9

A vehicle which was earlier on fire on the M11 has been cleared to the hard shoulder. Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry driver reported for drug driving after M11 crash

Crash involving two lorries and car on M11 northbound near Stansted. Picture: DOMINIC LITTLER

Flitch Green teenager who would ‘seek out child abuse images’ avoids jail

. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Saffron Walden named as one of the best places to live in Britain

Market Square, Saffron Walden.

