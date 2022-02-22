News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners women deliver title

Lee Power

Published: 4:10 PM February 22, 2022
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners women celebrate their success

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners women celebrate their success

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners saw their women top the table in the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League.

The final race was hosted by Little Baddow and a tough course with a few hills proved a test for everyone.

But the Grange Farm members managed to claim the top positions on the day to maintain their hold on first place overall.

The men finished as runners-up in their section to complete a good campaign for the club.

*Barnston AFC ran out 6-1 winners over second-placed Chelmsford City Reserves in their latest Premier Division outing.

Jordan Robertson fired into the far corner to put them in front, with Shane Pyne doubling the lead with a header from a corner.

Robertson grabbed his second before the visitors hit back from a corner, with Pyne going on to complete his hat-trick.

Ryan Johnson also got on the scoresheet in an impressive attacking display by Barnston.

Barnston AFC goalscorers Ryan Johnson, Shane Pyne and Jordan Robertson

Barnston AFC goalscorers Ryan Johnson, Shane Pyne and Jordan Robertson


