Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners women deliver title
- Credit: GFDR
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners saw their women top the table in the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League.
The final race was hosted by Little Baddow and a tough course with a few hills proved a test for everyone.
But the Grange Farm members managed to claim the top positions on the day to maintain their hold on first place overall.
The men finished as runners-up in their section to complete a good campaign for the club.
*Barnston AFC ran out 6-1 winners over second-placed Chelmsford City Reserves in their latest Premier Division outing.
Jordan Robertson fired into the far corner to put them in front, with Shane Pyne doubling the lead with a header from a corner.
Robertson grabbed his second before the visitors hit back from a corner, with Pyne going on to complete his hat-trick.
Ryan Johnson also got on the scoresheet in an impressive attacking display by Barnston.