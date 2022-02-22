Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners women deliver title

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners saw their women top the table in the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League.

The final race was hosted by Little Baddow and a tough course with a few hills proved a test for everyone.

But the Grange Farm members managed to claim the top positions on the day to maintain their hold on first place overall.

The men finished as runners-up in their section to complete a good campaign for the club.

*Barnston AFC ran out 6-1 winners over second-placed Chelmsford City Reserves in their latest Premier Division outing.

Jordan Robertson fired into the far corner to put them in front, with Shane Pyne doubling the lead with a header from a corner.

Robertson grabbed his second before the visitors hit back from a corner, with Pyne going on to complete his hat-trick.

Ryan Johnson also got on the scoresheet in an impressive attacking display by Barnston.

Barnston AFC goalscorers Ryan Johnson, Shane Pyne and Jordan Robertson - Credit: Barnston AFC



