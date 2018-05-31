Advanced search

Gruelling tests for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

PUBLISHED: 08:30 30 January 2020

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Cold Christmas 50k

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Cold Christmas 50k

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners took on some of the most gruelling challenges in their calendar at the weekend.

The Pick N Mix Race To The Bling event gives entrants six hours to complete as many laps of the 3.3-mile course as they can.

And Karen Pickering was the second fastest women to complete eight laps, covering the 26.2-mile marathon distance in 4:16.

Ian Lawson also ran eight laps for his 69th marathon in 4:42, while Ashwin Shah completed nine laps in 4:49 to finish second of all participants over the longer distance.

The trio then also took part in the Cold Christmas 50k - an off-road self-navigational trail - with James Bosher, Steve Reed, Martin Jackson, Hayley and John Smith.

Bosher retained his crown in first place in 4:03, over 40 minutes clear of his nearest rival, ahead of clubmates Jackson (5:38), Reed (6:09), Pickering (6:30), Shah (6:30), the Smiths (6:35) and Lawson (7:18).

Most Read

Former garage now home to yoga classes with a view

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

School bus crash sends children to hospital

Stephensons bus

Mother describes horror of bus crash experienced by daughter

Damage to the top of the 444 Stephenson's School Bus which crashed on January 13

Shop owner thanks community for their support follow break-in

Windows were smashed on the store, which is based in Dunmow High Street.

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

