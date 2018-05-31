Gruelling tests for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners
PUBLISHED: 08:30 30 January 2020
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners took on some of the most gruelling challenges in their calendar at the weekend.
The Pick N Mix Race To The Bling event gives entrants six hours to complete as many laps of the 3.3-mile course as they can.
And Karen Pickering was the second fastest women to complete eight laps, covering the 26.2-mile marathon distance in 4:16.
Ian Lawson also ran eight laps for his 69th marathon in 4:42, while Ashwin Shah completed nine laps in 4:49 to finish second of all participants over the longer distance.
The trio then also took part in the Cold Christmas 50k - an off-road self-navigational trail - with James Bosher, Steve Reed, Martin Jackson, Hayley and John Smith.
Bosher retained his crown in first place in 4:03, over 40 minutes clear of his nearest rival, ahead of clubmates Jackson (5:38), Reed (6:09), Pickering (6:30), Shah (6:30), the Smiths (6:35) and Lawson (7:18).