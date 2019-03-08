Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoy Easter outings

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Chris and Pru Hayhow on the Felsted trail Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were spoilt for choice at the annual Easter Eggstravaganza cross-country trail races.

Friday's event from Panfield offered routes of 4.7, 6.9 and 13.1 miles, while Saturday had choices of five or 11 miles from Little Baddow.

On Sunday, there were 3.6 and 7.5-mile routes from Felsted and Monday had a six-mile race from Great Waltham.

Over the four days, GFDR had 11 runners in action.

Chris Hayhow clocked 1:03.58 over 6.9 miles at Panfield, followed by wife Pru, John Hardy and Richard Percy.

Henrietta Butcher (1:13.25) was ahead of Howard Jardine over 4.7 miles as Jackie Adams ran 13.1 miles in 2:2526.

Lee Prowse and Kerry Harrington ran 7.5 miles at Felstead in 1:09.06 to finish ahead of Pru and Chris Hayhow, Butcher, Louise Garrett, Adams, Gavin Foster and Percy.

And Dan Reynolds was third over six miles at Great Waltham in 43.41, 33 seconds behind winner Anthony Goodall (Springfield Striders).

The Hayhows, Antony Karas, Adams, Naomi Moss and Jardine also took part in a large field of 220.