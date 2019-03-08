Athletic: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners shine at Southend

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Gillian Robertson Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at a windy Southend 10k at the weekend.

Lee Pickering led them home in 35.52, while Philippa Robinson (41.55) was first female member to finish.

Gillian Robertson won an Essex Championship bronze in her age group after clocking 49.33, as Connor Johnson (37.56), Dan Reynolds (38.27) and Declan Evans (38.40) all beat the 40-minute mark.

Ashwin Shah (41.00), Kevin Marshall (42.11), Anthony Karas (43.48), Lee Powse (45.13) and Alan Fullerton (45.27) were among the next wave to finish.

And they were followed by Martin Atkinson (46.14), Colin Jackson (47.06), John Smith (48.16), Brady Ramsay (48.24), Hayley Smith (51.06), Richard Robertson (51.30), Glenda Jackson (57.28), Louise Garrett (57.52) and Szabina Nemeth (70.22).

Meanwhile, James Bosher won the Gosfield Gauntlet half marathon trail race in 1:39.52, as Hayley Morley clocked 2:35.31.

And Rachel Sweatt was second female at the Shrewsbury half marathon in 1:22.49.