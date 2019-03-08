Advanced search

Athletic: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners shine at Southend

PUBLISHED: 07:37 10 October 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Gillian Robertson

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Gillian Robertson

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at a windy Southend 10k at the weekend.

Lee Pickering led them home in 35.52, while Philippa Robinson (41.55) was first female member to finish.

Gillian Robertson won an Essex Championship bronze in her age group after clocking 49.33, as Connor Johnson (37.56), Dan Reynolds (38.27) and Declan Evans (38.40) all beat the 40-minute mark.

You may also want to watch:

Ashwin Shah (41.00), Kevin Marshall (42.11), Anthony Karas (43.48), Lee Powse (45.13) and Alan Fullerton (45.27) were among the next wave to finish.

And they were followed by Martin Atkinson (46.14), Colin Jackson (47.06), John Smith (48.16), Brady Ramsay (48.24), Hayley Smith (51.06), Richard Robertson (51.30), Glenda Jackson (57.28), Louise Garrett (57.52) and Szabina Nemeth (70.22).

Meanwhile, James Bosher won the Gosfield Gauntlet half marathon trail race in 1:39.52, as Hayley Morley clocked 2:35.31.

And Rachel Sweatt was second female at the Shrewsbury half marathon in 1:22.49.

Most Read

A fitting final farewell for lorry driver as he arrives at funeral service on low loader

The low loader carrying Brian Law passes by the family and friends waiting at the side of the road

Beverage-hunting burglar drank wine and Cognac from victim’s cellar before stealing jewellery and cash

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Three people taken to hospital after serious crash involving a Lamborghini in Elsenham

The scene of the crash in Elsenham. Picture: ANDY BARRETT

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Consultant on popular TV show Who Do You Think You Are? shares his wisdom with Dunmow U3A

Dunmow U3A chair Jane Tadman with Dr Nick Barratt. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

A fitting final farewell for lorry driver as he arrives at funeral service on low loader

The low loader carrying Brian Law passes by the family and friends waiting at the side of the road

Beverage-hunting burglar drank wine and Cognac from victim’s cellar before stealing jewellery and cash

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Three people taken to hospital after serious crash involving a Lamborghini in Elsenham

The scene of the crash in Elsenham. Picture: ANDY BARRETT

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Consultant on popular TV show Who Do You Think You Are? shares his wisdom with Dunmow U3A

Dunmow U3A chair Jane Tadman with Dr Nick Barratt. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Stansted’s first direct flights to India start this month

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Athletic: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners shine at Southend

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Gillian Robertson

Essex teenager Maddi after surgery in America to help her walk asks: “Will I be able to dance?”

A smiling Maddi after her surgery in St Louis

The Comedy of Errors presented by university students at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

The Comedy of Errors at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge. Picture: RICHARD HOWELL

The Unthanks will sing the poems of Emily Brontë at Saffron Hall

The Unthanks are singing at Saffron Hall. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT
Drive 24