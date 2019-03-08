Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 April 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

Archant

The cool weather at the London Marathon led to some impressive times for the 40,000 competitors, including 17 from Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners.

James Bosher led the group home in 2:55.57, followed by Alistair Brown (3:04.30) as Claudine Davie crossed the line in a personal best of 3:16.29.

You may also want to watch:

Lucy Predebon (3:18.40) and Emily Predebon (3:29.36) also set new bests, along with clubmate Hannah McIlvenna (3:28.53).

Matt Bainbridge (3:26.04), Neil Hitchcock (3:50.18), Gerard Geurts (3:53.32) and Hayley Smith (3:53.36) also beat the four-hour mark.

Gillian Robertson (4:01.02) was not far outside that target, finishing ahead of Simon Burpitt (4:07.13), Simon King (4:09.17), Ben Portus (4:26.55) and Henrietta Butcher (4:53.29).

And Karen Pickering (5:19.09) and Glenda Jackson (5:19.21) also competed for Runners on a memorable day on the iconic course in the capital.

Most Read

Organisers ‘blown away’ by response to rural ramble

The ramblers stop off at the Prince of Wales for refreshments

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Great Dunmow resident celebrates turning 104

Eva Gellatly as a baby. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

Three Uttlesford roads labelled flooding ‘hotspots’ are among those set to benefit from portion of £1m emergency fund

Lower Street in Stansted Mountfitchet is one of the flooding 'hotspots' set to benefit from a £1m emergency fund.

Most Read

Organisers ‘blown away’ by response to rural ramble

The ramblers stop off at the Prince of Wales for refreshments

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Great Dunmow resident celebrates turning 104

Eva Gellatly as a baby. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

Three Uttlesford roads labelled flooding ‘hotspots’ are among those set to benefit from portion of £1m emergency fund

Lower Street in Stansted Mountfitchet is one of the flooding 'hotspots' set to benefit from a £1m emergency fund.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Great Dunmow resident celebrates turning 104

Eva Gellatly as a baby. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Come Together to make a community play in Saffron Walden

A similar project to Lost Letters at Chickenshed, a theatre space in London

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

REVIEW: Jordan Peele’s movie Us turns a meticulously written script into a terrific and truly original film

Us. Picture: Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

REVIEW: Shazam! is a funny film with charming performances

Shazam!
Drive 24