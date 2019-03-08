Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna Archant

The cool weather at the London Marathon led to some impressive times for the 40,000 competitors, including 17 from Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners.

James Bosher led the group home in 2:55.57, followed by Alistair Brown (3:04.30) as Claudine Davie crossed the line in a personal best of 3:16.29.

Lucy Predebon (3:18.40) and Emily Predebon (3:29.36) also set new bests, along with clubmate Hannah McIlvenna (3:28.53).

Matt Bainbridge (3:26.04), Neil Hitchcock (3:50.18), Gerard Geurts (3:53.32) and Hayley Smith (3:53.36) also beat the four-hour mark.

Gillian Robertson (4:01.02) was not far outside that target, finishing ahead of Simon Burpitt (4:07.13), Simon King (4:09.17), Ben Portus (4:26.55) and Henrietta Butcher (4:53.29).

And Karen Pickering (5:19.09) and Glenda Jackson (5:19.21) also competed for Runners on a memorable day on the iconic course in the capital.