Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners tackle 10s

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 May 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Matt Webster (259), Naomi Moss (173) and Karen Pickering (152) at High Easter

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Matt Webster (259), Naomi Moss (173) and Karen Pickering (152) at High Easter

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners had a choice between the High Easter 10k and Witham 10-mile race on the Bank Holiday weekend.

A group of 20 took on the flat rural course in High Easter, in a field of 272, and were led home by second-placed James Bosher in 34.05.

Philippa Robinson was second female in 40.52, with Naomi Moss (43.53) first in the F45 category in a best.

Dan Reynolds (35.52), Alan Fullerton (41.15), Antony Karas (43.00), Karen Pickering (43.28), Neil Hitchcock (43.43), Lee Prowse (44.07), Debbie Stares (51.37), Louise Garrett (57.34) and Szabina Nemeth (65.42) set personal bests.

Connor Johnson was 10th in 37.02, with Ashwin Shah (39.28), Declan Evans (39.39), Matt Webster (41.25), Jason Bepey (44.15), Kerry Harrington (46.05), Robert Jenkins (52.18) and Henrietta Butcher (53.56) also running.

Lee Pickering was second at Witham in 56.41, as Luca Predebon (66.56) and Martin Atkinson (70.35) set bests. Charlotte King (82.39) and Hayley Morley (89.20) were also in a field of 230.

