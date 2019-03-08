Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress at Pleshey

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Pleshey half marathon on Sunday.

A field of 377 took part in the event, which completed the Essex Championships, and Rachel Sweatt was fastest female in a personal best 1:22.56.

Sweatt, Philippa Robinson (1:31.45) and Karen Pickering (1:39.18) combined to win the women's team gold, as Pickering also took V35 bronze.

Jason Bepey (1:36.05) and Szabina Nemeth (2:43.52) also set personal bests, while James Bosher (1:22.56) was GFDR's fastest male, ahead of Dan Reynolds (1:26.03).

Connor Johnson (1:32.47), Luca Predebon (1:34.12), Kevin Marshall (1:40.07), Martin Atkinson (1:40.42), Tony Karas (1:41.56), Ashwin Shah (1:43.23) and Declan Evans (1:43.46) were among the next group to finish.

And Alan Fullerton and Gerard Geurts both clocked 1:45.14, ahead of Lee Prowse (1:45.25), Gillian Robertson (1:46.43), John Smith (1:52.03), Charlotte King (1:52.16), Abigale Rayner (1:56.19), Hayley Smith (2:03.32), Samantha Chambers (2:10.13), Louise Garrett (2:28.38) and Glenda Jackson (2:29.20).

GFDR are holding a seven-mile trail race from The Stag, Little Easton on Sunday.