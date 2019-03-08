Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners host Stebbing 10

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Philippa Robinson at the Stebbing 10 Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners hosted the Stebbing 10 on Remembrance Sunday and saw Liz Davis of Springfield Striders break her own female course record.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Davis clocked 58.01 to surpass the old 59.07 mark, after more than 500 runners joined the congregation at the village war memorial for two minutes' silence.

South London Harriers' Kevin Quinn won the race in 51.41, ahead of Springfield's Mark Newton (53.52) and Braintree & District's Tim Woulfe (54.43).

You may also want to watch:

Jackie Stretton (64.07) followed teammate Davis home for the women, with GFDR's Philippa Robinson (67.46) third to win the County Championship female series award.

Quinn, Scott Dryden (59.30), Mark Austin (68.14) and Chris McDonnell (77.32) won the men's age group awards, as Davis, Fiona Halls (71.06), Rebecca Pittman (72.17) and Lynn Tannerr (81.07) took the women's.

Team prizes went to Braintree & District men and Springfield women.

GFDR's Karen Pickering ran a best of 70.44, as Connor Johnson (67.17), Tom Le Masurier (71.29), Alan Fullerton (73.13), Kerry Harrington (85.18), Charlotte King (86.52), Robert Jenkins (99.41) and Louise Garrett (103.33) also ran.