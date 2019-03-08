Advanced search

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners host Stebbing 10

PUBLISHED: 11:10 14 November 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Philippa Robinson at the Stebbing 10

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Philippa Robinson at the Stebbing 10

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners hosted the Stebbing 10 on Remembrance Sunday and saw Liz Davis of Springfield Striders break her own female course record.

Davis clocked 58.01 to surpass the old 59.07 mark, after more than 500 runners joined the congregation at the village war memorial for two minutes' silence.

South London Harriers' Kevin Quinn won the race in 51.41, ahead of Springfield's Mark Newton (53.52) and Braintree & District's Tim Woulfe (54.43).

You may also want to watch:

Jackie Stretton (64.07) followed teammate Davis home for the women, with GFDR's Philippa Robinson (67.46) third to win the County Championship female series award.

Quinn, Scott Dryden (59.30), Mark Austin (68.14) and Chris McDonnell (77.32) won the men's age group awards, as Davis, Fiona Halls (71.06), Rebecca Pittman (72.17) and Lynn Tannerr (81.07) took the women's.

Team prizes went to Braintree & District men and Springfield women.

GFDR's Karen Pickering ran a best of 70.44, as Connor Johnson (67.17), Tom Le Masurier (71.29), Alan Fullerton (73.13), Kerry Harrington (85.18), Charlotte King (86.52), Robert Jenkins (99.41) and Louise Garrett (103.33) also ran.

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Plan to convert part of historic manor into office space submitted

The owner of Little Easton Manor, Andy Mahoney, has applied to convert the courtyard buildings into office space. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Plan to convert part of historic manor into office space submitted

The owner of Little Easton Manor, Andy Mahoney, has applied to convert the courtyard buildings into office space. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners host Stebbing 10

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Philippa Robinson at the Stebbing 10

Netball: Dunmow Pegasus win first-ever match

Dunmow Pegasus face the camera

Karate: Thaxted Dragons impress on England duty

Thaxted Dragons represented England in Denmark

‘Don’t clip my wings!’ Annabell, 8, writes to Boris Johnson about Christmas play delay

Annabell Leach decided to write to Boris Johnson after her Christmas play was postponed because of the General Election. Picture: KATIE LEACH

Expect big fun at Gulliver’s Land

Gulliver's Land, Dinosaur and Farm Park - on the Jousting Castles ride.
Drive 24