Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoy Friday Night 5

PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 July 2019

Martin Atkinson (38), John Smith (53) and Jason Bepey (90) at Pleshey

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners sent a group of 21 members to Springfield Striders' Friday Night 5 event.

Hayley Morley (48), Henrietta Butcher (51) and Louise Garrett (43) at PlesheyHayley Morley (48), Henrietta Butcher (51) and Louise Garrett (43) at Pleshey

The five-mile race covered a two-lap course though Pleshey and Rachel Sweatt (29.36) was the fastest female.

Dan Reynolds was sixth in a personal best of 28.14, while Declan Evans (30.50), Luca Predebon (32.17), Lee Prowse (35.07), Henrietta Butcher (41.23), Louise Garrett (43.55) and Szabina Nemeth (51.56) also beat old marks.

James Bosher (28.30) was followed home by Lee Pickering (29.16), Kevin Marshall (32.12), Philippa Robinson (32.53), Gerard Geurts (33.55) and Antony Karas (33.56).

Marin Atkinson (35.00) was second M60, ahead of Karen Pickering (35.07), John Smith (37.37), Brady Ramsay (40.32), Hayley Smith (41.17) and Hayley Morley (41.24).

Three club members took part in the Phoenix Runderbirds Are Go event, a series of four marathons over four days with loops along the River Stort at Harlow Mill.

Ian Lawson ran on three successive days, clocking 4:29.05, 5:05.35 and 4:52.26 to take his total number of marathons in 52 weeks to 26.

Maxine Seward ran her 12th marathon in 12 months in 5:41.14 and Karen Pickering completed the course in 5:12.44.

GFDR hold a 10k road race at Felsted on July 21.

Police appeal for information after Tesco theft in Great Dunmow

Essex Police would like to locate these three men. Can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow traders and residents line High Street to pay last respects to May & Brett manager

More than 150 people lined High Street in Dunmow to pay their respects to Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Harlow man charged with causing M11 collision which left Dunmow grandfather dead

Steve Lord died following a crash on the M11 in January. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Appeal for information after M11 crash between junctions seven and eight

Essex Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision on the M11. Picture: Archant

Man involved in A120 collision near Dunmow dies

The man, aged in his 80s, died on Monday.

