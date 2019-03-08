Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoy Friday Night 5

Martin Atkinson (38), John Smith (53) and Jason Bepey (90) at Pleshey Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners sent a group of 21 members to Springfield Striders' Friday Night 5 event.

Hayley Morley (48), Henrietta Butcher (51) and Louise Garrett (43) at Pleshey Hayley Morley (48), Henrietta Butcher (51) and Louise Garrett (43) at Pleshey

The five-mile race covered a two-lap course though Pleshey and Rachel Sweatt (29.36) was the fastest female.

Dan Reynolds was sixth in a personal best of 28.14, while Declan Evans (30.50), Luca Predebon (32.17), Lee Prowse (35.07), Henrietta Butcher (41.23), Louise Garrett (43.55) and Szabina Nemeth (51.56) also beat old marks.

James Bosher (28.30) was followed home by Lee Pickering (29.16), Kevin Marshall (32.12), Philippa Robinson (32.53), Gerard Geurts (33.55) and Antony Karas (33.56).

Marin Atkinson (35.00) was second M60, ahead of Karen Pickering (35.07), John Smith (37.37), Brady Ramsay (40.32), Hayley Smith (41.17) and Hayley Morley (41.24).

Three club members took part in the Phoenix Runderbirds Are Go event, a series of four marathons over four days with loops along the River Stort at Harlow Mill.

Ian Lawson ran on three successive days, clocking 4:29.05, 5:05.35 and 4:52.26 to take his total number of marathons in 52 weeks to 26.

Maxine Seward ran her 12th marathon in 12 months in 5:41.14 and Karen Pickering completed the course in 5:12.44.

GFDR hold a 10k road race at Felsted on July 21.