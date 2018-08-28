Advanced search

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners dominate on home turf

PUBLISHED: 16:08 17 December 2018

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners James Bosher came home first to lead his team to victory in the second leg of the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League.

The event, hosted in Dunmow by the club, took runners around fields and through the woods of Flitch Country Park and proved especially challenging after Saturday’s rain.

The GFDR men filled five of the top 10 spots, as winner Bosher was followed home by Dan Reynolds (fifth), Josh Sowman (sixth), Lee Pickering (seventh) and Matt Baintree (eighth).

Ashwin Shah and Alan Fullerton also contributed to the team score, while Rebecca Davidson, Abigail Rayner, Pru Hayhow and Brady Ramsay scored for the women.

The men finished ahead of Springfield Striders, Braintree & District, Little Baddow Ridge Runners and Mid-Essx Casuals, while the women were second behind Little Baddow. Round three is at Rivenhall on January 6.

