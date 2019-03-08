Future looks bright for Dunmow Orange!

Dunmow Orange enjoyed a fantastic start to the season as they beat Chelmer Eagles 32-11.

Dunmow Dragons continued their unbeaten start in the league with an 18-12 win over Saffron Walden's Black Swan, as Evie Barber took player of the match honours.

And Dunmow Wizards won 19-18, continuing their own strong start, as Sadie Frater-White was named their player of the match.

Dunmow Pink were pipped 28-27 by Westlands, despite some excellent defending on a miserable night, as Claire Stafford took the player of the match award.

And excellent defending by player of the match Olivia Dougall proved in vain as Dunmow Devils lost by seven against a strong Tegate Robins team.

The senior Dunmow Dragons eased to a 58-7 win over Chelmsford Finches as Claire Bailey and Michelle Cooper held firm in defence.

Sam Jackson and Emily Witham combined well in centre court as Tracy Davies fed the ball to shooters Victoria Carey and Natalie Perry, who shared the player of the match award.

*Dunmow Crests romped to a 49-13 win over Crosskeys in the first match of the Bishop's Stortford Sunday League.

Felicity Ford was their player of the match as Crests produced some lovely mid-court play despite wet conditions.

Crests Greens began the week in the Chelmsford League with a 30-15 win over Benton Hall, playing a solid all-round game and building their lead in each quarter.

Shooters Mami Seck and Elsie Williams had to work hard against tall defenders, but took their chances when they could as Cat Scott claimed player of the match plaudits.

There was a second win of the season for Crests Whites, who beat Blackwater Pearls 32-20.

Tabbie Chambers took their player of the match award as the whole team worked hard to put pressure on their rivals and force turnovers.

And it went down to the wire as Crests Yellows took on Black Magic in a very physical game, with lots of contact in wet conditions.

Yellows refused to give up and their perseverance paid off as they claimed a 14-13 win, with Sophie Hodgkinson named their player of the match.

Crests Blacks struggled to get a team together due to illness and injury for their match against Wine Cellar White, who proved difficult opponents.

A strong third-quarter display helped Blacks get back into the game, but their rivals pulled away in the final session to claim a 35-16 victory.

Linda Pledger took player of the match for Crests.