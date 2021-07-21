Fun T2 cricket match and BBQ help to celebrate Dunmow's 125th anniversary
- Credit: STUART FELSTEAD / Dunmow Cricket Club
As part of ongoing celebrations for its 125th anniversary, Dunmow Cricket Club held an inaugural Sponsors evening at St Edmunds Lane with a fun Twenty20 cricket match and barbecue.
The event was declared a resounding success.
Male and female players of all ages took part from sponsors Flitch & Chips, Perkins Garages, Capture House, Containerlift, Stansted Electrical Services, Woodhurst Consulting, JK Tech Productions and the cricket club itself.
A programme of events including a live concert and a ladies prosecco soft ball festival will be held at the Dunmow ground as part of Cricket Week at the end of August.
Further details can be found on the club’s website or through their social media channels.
The pandemic-delayed 125th anniversary celebrations are in conjunction with the launch of the Project Pavilion fundraising initiative, with the goal of building a new state of the art pavilion and updating the St Edmunds Lane ground facilities in time for the 2025 season.
Dunmow Cricket Club at 125 years and launch of Project Pavilion
