Seven-year-old Will scores hat trick in West Ham debut

A seven-year-old Great Bardfield schoolboy has stepped out for his debut appearance with West Ham Academy.

William Hooker has been kicking a football since he could walk, and last weekend he headed to Wolverhampton for the academy’s clash against Wolves FC.

He started his passion for football at local club Dunmow Rhodes FC, and while playing there he was scouted by a West Ham coach who had actually come to watch two other boys playing on the opposite team.

William caught his eye and he was asked to go and trial for West Ham Pre-Academy back in February.

He then progressed onto Bishops Stortford FC while still trialling for West Ham only to then be asked to trial at Tottenham Hotspur, the process of which is still ongoing.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic and grassroots football being suspended William’s trials at both Premiership clubs was put on hold.

But now football has returned William is going from strength to strength and his mum, Julie Hooker received a call to say William had been selected for the West Ham U7 squad.

After a long journey up to Wolverhampton it was not a wasted journey with West Ham beating Wolves FC 9-1.

William gave a strong, solid performance, scoring a hat-trick which helped give West Ham a clear victory and came away with confidence going into his next match at the weekend against Nottingham Forest FC.

His mum Julie said: “His dad Jon and I are so proud of William and how far he has come in such a short space of time. We forget he is only seven as his football brain and mindset when on the pitch is just incredible for a boy his age.

“We are a very football orientated family with William’s big brother Stanley playing and Jon also still playing. William has always been at football matches every weekend since he was a baby and it’s great that he has grown to love it as much as we do and is doing so well. We couldn’t be more proud.”