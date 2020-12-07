Four in the net for High Easter

High Easter FC - The Three Wise Men who starred in the 4-2 win against Witham White Horse on Sunday. (Left to right) Captain and Man of the Match JP Alexander, George Paola and Jake Sutton. Archant

After a few weeks break due to the recent Covid lockdown, it was back to normal on Sunday when High Easter travelled to Witham to face Witham White Horse.

The game got off to a lively start with High Easter going close to scoring twice in the first five minutes, but the White Horse keeper Adam Clarke saving well, and against the run of play White Horse took the lead when a defence clearance found James Long in full flight and whipped the ball past High Easter keeper Lewis Jones to take a 1-0 lead.

The White Horse keeper pulled of another decent save and the resulting corner taken by Josh Breeze, saw the ball fall to Ollie Blower, his well-directed header found George Paola in space to head the ball into the net.

High Easter took the lead when the busy Emilio Caceres Sola sent a good pass to Jake Sutton to fire home to make it 1-2. Free kick specialist for High Easter, Andy Reed tested keeper Adam Clarke with a great shot, but he saved well. High Easter took a 3-1 lead just before half time when Josh Breeze found George Paola and with a good run across goal,turned and shot past Adam Clarke into the net.

The second half started with White Horse getting a penalty awarded to them, but keeper Lewis Jones just watched the ball flash past the post with the player firing wide.

Andy Reed was still sending in free kicks for High Easter and Adam Clarke was still keeping his side in the game with his saves.

Jake Sutton scored his second goal of the game and High Easter’s fourth, when Emilio Caceres Sola pass found Sutton to fire home.

Witham White Horse scored a second goal through Mark Delarue to make the final score 4-2 to High Easter.

Reece Cottrell was missing in the heart of the High Easter defence, but JP Alexander put in a good performance and was awarded Man of The Match. Credit should also be given to Ref Ralph Spooner who had a good game.

Next Sunday should be a Christmas cracker of a game as Great Bradfords visit High Easter.