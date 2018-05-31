Thaxted Rangers under-15s looking for players

Thaxted Rangers youngsters at a training session (pic Malcolm Coleman) Archant

Thaxted Rangers under-15s are looking to recruit new players for a new team to start in the 2020-21 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thaxted Rangers FC were formed in 1998 Thaxted Rangers FC were formed in 1998

Youngsters who are entering year 10 at school in September 2020 are welcome to get in touch for more information, with all abilities welcomed.

You may also want to watch:

Thaxted Rangers offer all inclusive football, fair and equal playing time, set within the rural village of Thaxted 10 minutes from Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow.

All coaches are CRB checked, FA qualified and hold First Aid certification and matches will take place on Sundays, with training sessions held in midweek.

Any youngsters looking to join a new team, or wanting to get back into playing, can contact Malcolm on 07488 245823 or email malcolm.coleman@live.co.uk.