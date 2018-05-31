Thaxted Rangers under-15s looking for players
PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 July 2020
Archant
Thaxted Rangers under-15s are looking to recruit new players for a new team to start in the 2020-21 season.
Youngsters who are entering year 10 at school in September 2020 are welcome to get in touch for more information, with all abilities welcomed.
You may also want to watch:
Thaxted Rangers offer all inclusive football, fair and equal playing time, set within the rural village of Thaxted 10 minutes from Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow.
All coaches are CRB checked, FA qualified and hold First Aid certification and matches will take place on Sundays, with training sessions held in midweek.
Any youngsters looking to join a new team, or wanting to get back into playing, can contact Malcolm on 07488 245823 or email malcolm.coleman@live.co.uk.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.