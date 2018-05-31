Advanced search

Thaxted Rangers under-15s looking for players

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 July 2020

Thaxted Rangers youngsters at a training session (pic Malcolm Coleman)

Archant

Thaxted Rangers under-15s are looking to recruit new players for a new team to start in the 2020-21 season.

Thaxted Rangers FC were formed in 1998Thaxted Rangers FC were formed in 1998

Youngsters who are entering year 10 at school in September 2020 are welcome to get in touch for more information, with all abilities welcomed.

Thaxted Rangers offer all inclusive football, fair and equal playing time, set within the rural village of Thaxted 10 minutes from Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow.

All coaches are CRB checked, FA qualified and hold First Aid certification and matches will take place on Sundays, with training sessions held in midweek.

Any youngsters looking to join a new team, or wanting to get back into playing, can contact Malcolm on 07488 245823 or email malcolm.coleman@live.co.uk.

New retirement village coming to Bocking

A computer generated image from the air of Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Year 6 students across the Dunmow district may be leaving, but there’s still time to thank teachers

Let's thank Dunmow teachers for all their hard work with Year 6 pupils.

Dunmow beauty businesswomen anger at MPs ‘demeaning’ joke about beauty industry in the House of Commons

Faye Kelbie and business partner Danielle Jackson of The House of Skin in Great Dunmow in their PPE. Picture: Faye Kelbie

