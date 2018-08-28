Takeley look to start 2019 with a win

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Takeley will hope to get 2019 off to a good start when they travel to struggling Essex Senior League rivals Redbridge this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And they will have been smarting for the past fortnight, having seen their eight-game unbeaten run ended by fierce rivals and neighbours Stansted in their top-of-the-table derby just before Christmas.

Coby Miles gave them the lead at Hargrave Park in front of a crowd of 155, but the Airportmen were back on terms two minutes before the interval thanks to a Connor Hammond penalty.

And Takeley were eventually left empty-handed, which sees them four points behind the leaders with a game in hand, after Callum Ibe struck midway through the second half to claim victory for the home side.

Marc Das takes his squad to Oakside to face a struggling Redbridge outfit currently down in 18th place.

The Motormen lost their last four matches in all competitions before the festive break and were due to visit Walthamstow in the Errington Challenge Cup last night (Wednesday) having just appointed a new manager.

Takeley came out on top when the two clubs met in the Reserve Division last weekend, with Ryan Lynch on target twice in the 2-1 triumph.

And the first team will return to Station Road next Tuesday to entertain Southend Manor in their first home fixture of the new year.

Manor are just above Redbridge in 17th place and have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.