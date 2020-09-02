Advanced search

Stansted claim thrilling FA Cup win over neighbours Takeley

PUBLISHED: 14:02 02 September 2020

Stansted beat Takeley in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Stansted beat Takeley in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Stansted claimed the honours in the first competitive derby of the season – beating Takeley 3-2 in an entertaining FA Cup extra-preliminary round clash at Hargrave Park.

They had fell behind early, Billy Coyne putting through his own net but it was all square by the break thanks to a penalty from Jack Mitchell.

It had been a half that could have quite easily finished 5-5, such were the amount of chances at both ends, and Mitchell spurned another penalty in the second period before finally adding his and Stansted’s second.

Ash Siddik made certain of the victory for the Airportmen and although Samson AdelaStansted claim thriller ja grabbed a consolation in stoppage time, again from the penalty spot, Stansted progress to another home tie in the preliminary round, this one against Basildon United.

The Essex Senior League starts on Friday with Takeley’s visit to West Essex while Stansted begin a day later at home to Clapton.

