Dunmow Rhodes toppled by Tiptree Jobserve

Sam Duberry was man of the match for Dunmow Rhodes against Tiptree Jobserve Archant

Dunmow Rhodes came away empty-handed from their Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division One trip to Tiptree Jobserve, after a 3-1 loss.

After a narrow defeat to Tiptree Elite a week earlier, they lost Kennie Irving and Emilio Caceres-Sola to injury in the first half.

Sam Duberry fired Rhodes ahead from Ollie Blower’s great pass, but the hosts levelled in controversial fashion just before half time through Josh Robertson.

The Dunmow players were left stunned and conceded again as Matt Griffin made it 2-1 at the break.

Irving (ankle) returned in the second half but was hampered, as Adam Griggs produced good set-pieces and free-kicks.

Luke Johnson made some good saves at the other end, but Griffin beat him for a second time to seal victory for Tiptree.

Goalscorer Duberry took the man of the match award for Rhodes following his hard-working performance.