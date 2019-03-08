Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Football: Dunmow Rhodes lift Division One Cup in style

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 April 2019

Dunmow Rhodes celebrate

Dunmow Rhodes celebrate

Archant

Dunmow Rhodes lifted the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division One Cup after a 4-2 win over Tiptree Elite at Halstead Town.

Leaders Tiptree had won both league meetings but Rhodes started well and Emilio Cacares-Sola went close in the early stages.

He set up Kennie Irving to open the scoring on eight minutes, but Tiptree levelled when Tommy Gregory lobbed Luke Johnson.

Excellent team play from Reece Cottrell and Sam Duberry found Caceres-Sola to fire home a second Rhodes goal before half time, but Tiptree were back on terms as Mitchell Wright scrambled home.

Caceres-Sola teamed up with Irving to set up Charlie Gooch for a great finish to make it 3-2, with Johnson saving well to deny Tiptree and George Hamill also clearing off the line.

Rhodes made sure late on as Irving smashed a penalty past Phil Morley and they will look to make it a cup double against Tiptree Jobserve in the Malcolm Foy Memorial Trophy final (April 28).

Most Read

Police continue to hunt for man following chase

Police pursued a driver who failed to stop on the A414 in High Ongar . Picture: Archant

Head teacher thanks community after primary school burglary

Gardening equipment was stolen from Rodings Primary Schoo. Picture: Google street view

Essex County Council confirm traveller site in Dunmow

Caravans can be seen next to a green in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

High Easter’s volunteer-run village hall targeted by lead thieves

Lead has been stripped off High Easter Village Hall. Picture: GORDON ROBINSON

Plenty of fun on Barnston farm as visitors enjoy Easter open day

Fun at Rainbow Rural's open day. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Police continue to hunt for man following chase

Police pursued a driver who failed to stop on the A414 in High Ongar . Picture: Archant

Head teacher thanks community after primary school burglary

Gardening equipment was stolen from Rodings Primary Schoo. Picture: Google street view

Essex County Council confirm traveller site in Dunmow

Caravans can be seen next to a green in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

High Easter’s volunteer-run village hall targeted by lead thieves

Lead has been stripped off High Easter Village Hall. Picture: GORDON ROBINSON

Plenty of fun on Barnston farm as visitors enjoy Easter open day

Fun at Rainbow Rural's open day. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Drunk plane passenger jailed after abusive behaviour forced diversion to Stansted Airport

The plane was forced to divert to Stansted Airport due to the man's abusive behaviour. Picture: MARK DAVISON

London Marathon 2019: Uttlesford runners take on mammoth challenge for good causes

Sean Norris, Paul Warren with wife Susan Warren and Andy Elms. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Football: Dunmow Rhodes lift Division One Cup in style

Dunmow Rhodes celebrate

Why age is no barrier to property investment

There's been a rise in demand for rented family homes, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

Plenty on offer as group hosts wellbeing and health day for residents

A demonstration of Nordic walking at the information day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24