Football: Dunmow Rhodes lift Division One Cup in style

Dunmow Rhodes celebrate Archant

Dunmow Rhodes lifted the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division One Cup after a 4-2 win over Tiptree Elite at Halstead Town.

Leaders Tiptree had won both league meetings but Rhodes started well and Emilio Cacares-Sola went close in the early stages.

He set up Kennie Irving to open the scoring on eight minutes, but Tiptree levelled when Tommy Gregory lobbed Luke Johnson.

Excellent team play from Reece Cottrell and Sam Duberry found Caceres-Sola to fire home a second Rhodes goal before half time, but Tiptree were back on terms as Mitchell Wright scrambled home.

Caceres-Sola teamed up with Irving to set up Charlie Gooch for a great finish to make it 3-2, with Johnson saving well to deny Tiptree and George Hamill also clearing off the line.

Rhodes made sure late on as Irving smashed a penalty past Phil Morley and they will look to make it a cup double against Tiptree Jobserve in the Malcolm Foy Memorial Trophy final (April 28).