Advanced search

King treble fires Felsted Rovers to latest win

PUBLISHED: 16:12 05 February 2020

Dom King celebrates after netting a hat-trick for Felsted Rovers

Dom King celebrates after netting a hat-trick for Felsted Rovers

Archant

Felsted Rovers made it back-to-back wins with success against previously unbeaten Pitsea Town in Mid-Essex League Division One.

Dom King closed down the Pitsea keeper and slotted home to open the scoring on a windy afternoon.

And Felsted controlled possession for most of the first half, as left wing-back Arran Dyson impressed in a superb defensive display.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts doubled their lead when King found space in the box to fire home a shot on the turn and he completed his hat-trick after a driving run by Ben Madden.

Pitsea netted twice to set up a nervous finish, but Felsted held on for the win to move up to second in the table.

*Dunmow Rhodes are set to take on Panfield Bell in the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division One Cup on Sunday (10.30am).

The holders were without a game last weekend and due to return to league action against Heybridge Harriers on February 16.

Most Read

Police appeal after Dunmow robbery

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Feeling blue? Come have breakfast with locals!

Saffron Walden Baptist Church. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Village is first in the fast lane as new ultra broadband is installed

Left to Right: Cllr Gagan Mohindra, Gigaclear Project Delivery Director Liz Southardr, Superfast Essex mascot, Super Sam, Superfast Essex Senior Programme Manage Connie Kerbst, and Chief Operating Officer at Gigaclear Drew Ritchie. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Flo and Joan bring their sell-out show Before the Screaming Starts to Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Flo and Joan are at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Lord David Owen on the UN, hubris and the climate emergency

Lord David Owen talking at the Saffron Walden County High School. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Most Read

Police appeal after Dunmow robbery

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Feeling blue? Come have breakfast with locals!

Saffron Walden Baptist Church. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Village is first in the fast lane as new ultra broadband is installed

Left to Right: Cllr Gagan Mohindra, Gigaclear Project Delivery Director Liz Southardr, Superfast Essex mascot, Super Sam, Superfast Essex Senior Programme Manage Connie Kerbst, and Chief Operating Officer at Gigaclear Drew Ritchie. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Flo and Joan bring their sell-out show Before the Screaming Starts to Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Flo and Joan are at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Lord David Owen on the UN, hubris and the climate emergency

Lord David Owen talking at the Saffron Walden County High School. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

King treble fires Felsted Rovers to latest win

Dom King celebrates after netting a hat-trick for Felsted Rovers

The powerful staging of A Monster Calls will come to Cambridge Arts Theatre as part of a national tour

In rehearsal, director Sally Cookson with Ewan Wardrop (playing Dad) and Ammar Duffus as Conor. Picture MANUEL HARLAN

For the Valentine’s weekend Uncle Funk and the Boogie Wonderland are at Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday, February 15.

Uncle Funk

Flo and Joan bring their sell-out show Before the Screaming Starts to Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Flo and Joan are at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Dance the night away to Abba at a dinner dance fund-raiser for Grove Cottage in Bishop’s Stortford

Abba Rebjorn is playing for Grove Cottage
Drive 24