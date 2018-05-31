King treble fires Felsted Rovers to latest win

Felsted Rovers made it back-to-back wins with success against previously unbeaten Pitsea Town in Mid-Essex League Division One.

Dom King closed down the Pitsea keeper and slotted home to open the scoring on a windy afternoon.

And Felsted controlled possession for most of the first half, as left wing-back Arran Dyson impressed in a superb defensive display.

The hosts doubled their lead when King found space in the box to fire home a shot on the turn and he completed his hat-trick after a driving run by Ben Madden.

Pitsea netted twice to set up a nervous finish, but Felsted held on for the win to move up to second in the table.

*Dunmow Rhodes are set to take on Panfield Bell in the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division One Cup on Sunday (10.30am).

The holders were without a game last weekend and due to return to league action against Heybridge Harriers on February 16.