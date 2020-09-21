Good form continues as High Easter go second
PUBLISHED: 10:04 22 September 2020
High Easter continued their good form in Division Two of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League with a 3-0 win over Bradwell Rovers 3-0 putting them second in the table.
Rovers had an early chance with the ball flashing over the crossbar but Kennie Irving also went close for Easter, hitting the post.
Goalkeeper Lewis Jones also pulled off a good save before High Easter got the breakthrough with a superb free-kick from Harry French finding the top corner.
Moments later it was 2-0 with Iring and Brad Clayden involved in a fine team goal rounded off by Christian Roles.
The third arrived in the second half.
The arrival of Jack Shaw had caused Bradwell problems straight away. He had already hit the bar before he latched on to a Sam Hockley pass to whip the ball past keeper Dale Hughes.
High Easter entertain Great Bardfield on Sunday in a 10.30am kick-off.
