Positives for High Easter despite exit from Essex Sunday Junior Trophy

Andy Reed and Jack Shaw scored for High Easter against Haver Town. Archant

High Easter’s first adventure into the Essex Sunday Junior Trophy ended in a 5-2 defeat at Haver Town.

Played at the Wickford Memorial Playing Fields, they were up against a side from Division Three of the Brentwood Sunday League and despite the score it was a competitive fixture.

The hosts started quickly and were 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes, Reece Martin and Ben Kendall the scorers, but High Easter pulled a goal back midway through the half from free-kick specialist Andy Reed.

Barry Carliel restored Haver’s two-goal advantage just before half-time and it was four early in the second period thanks to Jake Piper.

High Easter were still working hard and pulled a goal back when a clearance from defence put Jack Shaw away and he finished with a neat lob.

It wasn’t the last goal as Martin got his second in the closing minutes but there were still positive lessons to learn for High Easter.