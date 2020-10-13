Advanced search

Positives for High Easter despite exit from Essex Sunday Junior Trophy

PUBLISHED: 14:32 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 13 October 2020

Andy Reed and Jack Shaw scored for High Easter against Haver Town.

Andy Reed and Jack Shaw scored for High Easter against Haver Town.

Archant

High Easter’s first adventure into the Essex Sunday Junior Trophy ended in a 5-2 defeat at Haver Town.

Played at the Wickford Memorial Playing Fields, they were up against a side from Division Three of the Brentwood Sunday League and despite the score it was a competitive fixture.

The hosts started quickly and were 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes, Reece Martin and Ben Kendall the scorers, but High Easter pulled a goal back midway through the half from free-kick specialist Andy Reed.

Barry Carliel restored Haver’s two-goal advantage just before half-time and it was four early in the second period thanks to Jake Piper.

High Easter were still working hard and pulled a goal back when a clearance from defence put Jack Shaw away and he finished with a neat lob.

It wasn’t the last goal as Martin got his second in the closing minutes but there were still positive lessons to learn for High Easter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

“He’s the best in the world” - Dunmow boy beats record

Will and his K'nex vehicle. Photo: Jordan Bright, Capture House.

Positives for High Easter despite exit from Essex Sunday Junior Trophy

Andy Reed and Jack Shaw scored for High Easter against Haver Town.

Cambridge Literary Festival’s ‘financial lifeline’ from Culture Recovery Fund

Cambridge Literary Festival director Cathy Moore. Picture: Martin Bond

Essex representatives want county to be placed under “high level” coronavirus restrictions

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

New gritters will be on patrol around Saffron and Dunmow this winter

One of the new high-tech gritters which will be seen across the East. Picture: Highways England