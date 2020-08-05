High Easter FC enjoy inter-club friendly
PUBLISHED: 15:09 05 August 2020
Archant
High Easter FC (formerly Dunmow Rhodes) held a full squad workout in an inter-club match between Greens and Yellows on Sunday.
The first of four 20-minute periods ended goalless, but the Yellows opened the scoring with a good strike from Georgio Paola.
A second followed when Harrie Irving’s corner found Lee Ladlow to fire home, but the Greens hit back with a brilliant finish from Kenny Irving to halve the deficit by the midway point.
Yellows went 3-1 up courtesy of an own goal, after a stunning save from the Greens keeper, and Tom Watkins shot just wide after a great run on the left.
Watkins set up Harrie Irving to fire home a fourth from distance, before Lewis Roe grabbed a consolation in the final period.
