FA suspends all grassroots and ‘non-elite’ football for a month following restrictions

High Easter's scorers against Tiptree Jobserve, George Paola and Jake Sutton, wearing the club's new home kit, sponsored by Rob Duberry. Archant

The FA has confirmed that all “non-elite football” has been suspended until December – with the Essex Senior League and youth football among those included.

All fixtures and training sessions for clubs and teams from step three on the National League System and tiers three to seven of the Women’s Football Pyramid, as well as indoor and outdoor youth football, will not be allowed to go ahead.

The statement said: “The FA have provided an update for non-elite football in England following the UK Government’s announcement on new national Covid-19 restrictions that will be in place from Thursday, November 5, to Wednesday, December 2.

“The FA’s aim is to ensure that the 2020-21 season is completed at these levels and will liaise with the relevant leagues and county FA’s to provide support and establish appropriate options to do so if required.

“The government has confirmed that school sport can continue as an exemption during this period.

“Re-starting football at these levels has taken substantial determination and commitment from stakeholders across the game and the FA would like to thank everyone for their vital contributions.

“However, health and wellbeing remain the priority, so it is extremely important that clubs, players, coaches, match officials, league officials, volunteers, parents, carers and facility providers adhere to the government’s restrictions during this period.”

High Easter head into the break on the back of a 3-2 win over Tiptree Jobserve, a win that moves them second in Division Two of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League.

This was a fine team performance by High Easter, who lost goalkeeper Lewis Jones early on, replaced by Harrie Irving who went on to have a great game.

Tiptree had the lead at half-time, Zack Armstrong the scorer, and went back in front through a Danny Gill free-kick after a similar effort from Emilio Caceres Sola was put in by Jake Sutton.

Jack Shaw had a penalty saved for High Easter but they levelled again through George Paola and he completed the comeback in the closing minutes, finding space to fire in a free-kick taken by Andy Reed.