Tremendous Takeley go goal crazy with two big victories shooting them up the league

Takeley picked up two massive wins in the Essex Senior League: Picture: TAKELEY FC Archant

Takeley produced the performance of the week and made the longest trip of the season seem totally worthwhile – as they thumped Southend Manor 7-0 in the Essex Senior League.

They led 1-0 by half-time on Tuesday thanks to Michael Laronde’s goal but they went to town in the second period.

Elliott Long made it two six minutes after the restart and three minutes later Lewis Deemer popped up with his sixth of the season to make it three.

Samson Adelaja and Long again took the score to five before goals from Glenn O’Hanlon and Ryan Lynch in stoppage time put the gloss on the result.

Takeley didn’t really need the boost to their goal difference after smashing five past St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

That was a personal triumph for Long who bagged four of them, all before half-time.

Substitute Ryan Lynch completed the 5-0 victory late on.

The wins lift Takeley up to fifth, three places behind Stansted who managed a 1-1 draw with promotion rivals Cockfosters on Saturday.

Connor Hammond got that goal before an almost instant equaliser from Edward Clarke.

High Easter enjoyed a 2-1 win over Witham White Horse in Division Two of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League.

It was their first home game in a few weeks and they made the most of the familiar surroundings and a pitch that had held up to the overnight rain surprisingly well.

They had the better of the first half with three chances falling to Charlie Gooch, who unfortunately saw all three fly the wrong side of the crossbar.

There was also a welcome return for Emilio Caceres Sola, making his first appearance of the season, and his tricky footwork caused Witham plenty of problems.

Half-time was reached without goals but High Easter finally got their reward for all of their pressure when a good cross from Brad Claydon was nodded home from close range by George Paola.

White Horse goalkeeper Adam Clarke made two excellent saves afterwards but he couldn’t stop Easter adding a second, Harrie Irving providing the assist for Josh Breeze to score via the post.

The visitors did pull one back from Josh Wiseman but the win keeps High Easter challenging at the top of the division.