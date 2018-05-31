Five-star Dunmow Rhodes down Harriers

George Alexander, Harrie Irving, Emilio Caceres Sola and Kennie Irving were on target for Dunmow Rhodes against Heybridge Harriers Archant

Dunmow Rhodes produced another excellent team display to beat Heybridge Harriers 5-1 in Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division One.

The visitors took the lead as Daniel Parish beat Luke Johnson.

But Rhodes soon drew level as Kennie Irving fired a great shot into the top corner, giving Matthew Payne no chance.

Emilio Caceres Sola added the second in fine style and then hit the crossbar after the restart.

Sola set up player-manager George Alexander to fire home and make it 3-1, with a long ball from Josh Breeze finding Harrie Irving in space to step past Payne and tuck home the fourth.

Man of the match George Paola shone throughout, while Sam Hockley twice went close to scoring.

And Rhodes completed their nap hand late on when Kennie Irving fired home fror the spot for his second.

Rhodes visit Witham Town on Sunday (10.30am).