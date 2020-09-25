Advanced search

Stansted’s FA Cup adventure to continue with away trip after second qualifying round

PUBLISHED: 14:07 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 25 September 2020

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Stansted’s best FA Cup run for nearly a quarter of a century will continue on the road after the draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup was made.

They will go to Southern League Premier Division Central side Peterborough Sports on October 3.

It is the first time they have won three FA Cup games in a row since the 1996-1997 season when defeat came in the third qualifying round at St Albans City.

They reached this stage with victories over Takeley, Basildon United and Coggeshall Town.

Peterborough Sports meanwhile enjoyed a win against Enfield Town in the last round.

Their best season in the competition came last season but ended in defeat to the AFC Fylde in the fourth qualifying round.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Stansted’s FA Cup adventure to continue with away trip after second qualifying round

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Virtual open evening will be held online for Helena Romanes School

Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Finchingfield resident’s debut short stories book called Crickets on Cocaine is published

Finchingfield resident Nettie Firman's first published book called Crickets On Cocaine. Picture: Nettie Firman

Art history classes being run online by Saffron Walden resident

David Aronsohn of Saffron Walden. Picture: submitted

Radio station shows can now be heard across Essex

Pete Chapman, founder of Actual Radio in Colchester. Picture: Actual Radio