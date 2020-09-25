Stansted’s FA Cup adventure to continue with away trip after second qualifying round

Stansted’s best FA Cup run for nearly a quarter of a century will continue on the road after the draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup was made.

They will go to Southern League Premier Division Central side Peterborough Sports on October 3.

It is the first time they have won three FA Cup games in a row since the 1996-1997 season when defeat came in the third qualifying round at St Albans City.

They reached this stage with victories over Takeley, Basildon United and Coggeshall Town.

Peterborough Sports meanwhile enjoyed a win against Enfield Town in the last round.

Their best season in the competition came last season but ended in defeat to the AFC Fylde in the fourth qualifying round.