FA Cup draws pair rivals together in derby clashes

Godmanchester Rovers will host Ely City in the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Archant

There are a couple of nearby games and derbies to come out of the draw for the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Takeley will make the six mile trip to Essex Senior League rival Stansted while Ely City will be the visitors to Bearscroft Lane when they face Godmanchester Rovers.

Elsewhere Southern League Division One Central St Neots Town, one of 16 step four sides to have to start one round earlier than planned, go to Pinchbeck United while Colney Heath are one of a few teams to be paired with lower league opposition when they go to New Salamis, who share with Enfield Town at Donkey Lane.

The draw for the preliminary round was also made and whoever triumphs between Godmanchester and Ely will get a home tie potentially against Eynesbury Rovers, should they see off Desborough Town.

St Neots Town would go to Soham Town Rangers if they win while Welwyn Garden City will host either Saffron Walden Town.

And there could be another derby if Newmarket Town beat Walsham Le Willows with Royston Town, part of the 13 step three sides to enter at this stage, waiting at Garden Walk.

The winners in the extra-preliminary round will earn £1,125 with the losers pocketing £375. The matches will be played on Tuesday, September 1.

There will be no replays in this year’s competition and if the scores are tied after 90 minutes it will go straight to penalties.

Teams that win in the next round win £1,444 in prize money with the losers getting £481.

Matches in the preliminary round take place on Saturday, September 12.

FA Cup extra-preliminary round draw (selected ties)

9 Hebburn Town v Hemsworth Miners Welfare

72 Pinchbeck United v St Neots Town

76 Eynesbury Rovers v Desborough Town

80 Wroxham v Arlesey Town

81 Godmanchester Rovers v Ely City

82 Redbridge v Harpenden Town

87 New Salamis v Colney Heath

90 Saffron Walden Town v Little Oakley

91 Baldock Town v St Margaretsbury

92 Stansted v Takeley

97 Woodford Town v London Colney

FA Cup preliminary round draw (selected ties)

10 Hebburn Town or Hemsworth Miners Welfare v Pontefract Collieries

53 Wroxham or Arlesey Town v Gorleston or Swaffham Town

58 Godmanchester Rovers or Ely City v Eynesbury Rovers or Desborough Town

64 Haverhill Rovers or Norwich United v Wisbech Town

67 Soham Town Rangers v Pinchbeck United or St Neots Town

68 Royston Town v Newmarket Town or Walsham Le Willows

70 Welwyn Garden City v Saffron Walden Town or Little Oakley

74 Sawbridgeworth Town or Romford v Baldock Town or St Margaretsbury

80 Stansted or Takeley v Basildon United

82 Redbridge or Harpenden Town v Aveley

85 New Salamis or Colney Heath v West Essex or Crawley Green

87 Waltham Abbey v Woodford Town or London Colney