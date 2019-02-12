Football: Dunmow Rhodes secure semi-final spot

Dunmow Rhodes' Sam Duberry, George Watkins and Jake Sutton Archant

Dunmow Rhodes booked their place in the semi-finals of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League’s Malcolm Foy Memorial Trophy with a 2-1 win at Notley.

Down to the bare 11, with players out injured, Rhodes had to include assistant player-manager George Watkins, who went on to win the man of the match award.

Midfields dominated in the early stages, before Rhodes took the lead when Adam Griggs and Sam Duberry combined to set up Jake Sutton to fire past Daniel Robson.

Rhodes doubled their lead early in the second half when more good team play saw George Hamill fire in a free-kick and Adam Griggs headed it on for Duberry to whip the ball home.

But Notley hit back when Aaron Smith fired past Luke Johnson from distance to set up a nervous final few minutes, before Rhodes saw out time to reach the last four for the second season in a row.