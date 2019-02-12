Advanced search

Football: Dunmow Rhodes secure semi-final spot

PUBLISHED: 09:12 26 February 2019

Dunmow Rhodes' Sam Duberry, George Watkins and Jake Sutton

Dunmow Rhodes' Sam Duberry, George Watkins and Jake Sutton

Archant

Dunmow Rhodes booked their place in the semi-finals of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League’s Malcolm Foy Memorial Trophy with a 2-1 win at Notley.

Down to the bare 11, with players out injured, Rhodes had to include assistant player-manager George Watkins, who went on to win the man of the match award.

Midfields dominated in the early stages, before Rhodes took the lead when Adam Griggs and Sam Duberry combined to set up Jake Sutton to fire past Daniel Robson.

Rhodes doubled their lead early in the second half when more good team play saw George Hamill fire in a free-kick and Adam Griggs headed it on for Duberry to whip the ball home.

But Notley hit back when Aaron Smith fired past Luke Johnson from distance to set up a nervous final few minutes, before Rhodes saw out time to reach the last four for the second season in a row.

Most Read

Police appeal after motorist is rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash

Emergency services rushed a man to hospital following the crash.

Repair work to Finchingfield bridge “likely” to begin in 2020

Finchingfield bridge was closed between February 18 and February 22 . Picture: ROGER KING

Future of prisoner of war camp in Hatfield Heath remains unknown

Hatfield Heath residents ready to object to the demolition of POW Camp 116 on Wednesday. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I’m so lucky to be alive,’: retired teacher thanks Great Dunmow Leisure Centre staff

Steve Orwin, centre, with 1Life leisure centre staff Emma Lighten and Curtis Holben. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school pupil has a 20 inch trim for the Little Princess Trust

Ruhani Sandhu's hair was 40 inches long before she had it cut on her birthday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

