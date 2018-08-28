Football: Cracking pre-Christmas win for Dunmow Rhodes
PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 December 2018
Dunmow Rhodes enjoyed a Christmas cracker of a win over Tiptree Jobseve in Braintree & North Essex League Division One.
The visitors took the lead through Nathan Kent, who flashed a drive past Luke Johnson.
But Rhodes replied through Sam Duberry’s header after Jay Adutuim fumbled the original shot.
Emilio Caceres-Sola lobbed Adutuim from distance before half time and Sam Hockley beat the offside trap to set up Christian Roles to make it 3-1 after the restart.
Tiptree’s Daniel Okusaga headed home from a corner, before Warren Baines and Caceres-Sola combined to set up Duberry for his second and Harry Irving smashed home the final goal of the game to cap a superb 5-2 victory.
Lewis Roe was named man of the match for Rhodes following a superb display in midfield.
Rhodes return to action in 2019 with a trip to Onley Arms on January 6.
