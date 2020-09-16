Advanced search

Ryan Johnson and Barnston Reserves lead the way in a goal-filled week of football

PUBLISHED: 08:04 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:04 16 September 2020

Barnston Reserves in their match-day polo shirts supplied by ATP Heating Services.

Barnston Reserves in their match-day polo shirts supplied by ATP Heating Services.

Archant

Barnston Reserves went goal crazy to claim their first win of the season – beating Hedinghams United Res 9-0 in Division Three of the Essex & Suffolk Border League.

And while it was a great day for the team itself, it was a personal triumph for Ryan Johnson who bagged himself six of the nine.

Nathan Waterfield, Jamie McLaughlin and Kyle Johnson got the others as Barnston moved second.

The first team didn’t have such a good day in the Premier Division, however, as they lost 6-1 at Little Oakley Res.

And it wasn’t just Barnston where it was raining goals.

Dunmow Town cruised to a 6-0 win at FC Clacton Res in Division One, Milos Vukasinovic smashing four with Miskin and Kirtys Mackenzie one each, while High Easter and Coggeshall Town FC U23s shared 11 of them in the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League, the Dunmow side just coming out on top, in a 6-5 win.

It only took seven minutes for Jake Sutton to open the scoring with a lovey flicked header and Easter doubled their lead shortly after when Charlie Gooch finished off an excellent pass from George Paola, capping off a brilliant team move.

Coggeshall then decided to join the party, drawing level at 2-2, before going ahead with a looped header over Lewis Jones.

The keeper had made some big saves in the first half and by half-time High Easter were back in front at 4-3 thanks to two fantastic Kennie Irving free-kicks.

The first found the top corner and the second was turned in by skipper JP Alexander.

The second half commenced with the same tempo and a resilient Coggeshall refused to give up and squared the game up once more at 4-4 from a corner.

That score didn’t last too long though as yet another High Easter free-kick found its way into the net, Alexander getting his second.

With the game now beginning to get stretched 5-4 soon became 6-4, George Paola nodding in an Adam Griggs corner to open his account for the season, and Easter looked comfortable until a late goal from Coggeshall set up a tense finish.

With 90 minutes almost up Coggeshall couldn’t have gone much closer to snatching a point after they had a header cleared off the line by Alex Blake who picked up the man of the match award after an outstanding performance in midfield.

