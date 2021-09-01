News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Football round-up: Takeley fall to two more defeats as good opening to the year is slowly forgotten

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:19 AM September 1, 2021   
Takeley's run of games without a win has reached three after two more defeats in the Essex Senior League.

They had started the season superbly with four wins from the opening five games but since then they have fell to three straight losses.

The latest was a hugely disappointing 4-1 defeat at home to Enfield and followed another reverse at Station Road on Saturday, going down 1-0 to Little Oakley courtesy of a Harry Mann strike in the second half.

Stansted remain up among the title challengers although their 100 per cent record has been ended.

They had made it five straight wins on Saturday with a 1-0 win away to Redbridge, Paul Clayton the scorer, but they could only manage a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night at Sawbridgeworth Town.

It all means they are fourth in the table, two points behind leaders Walthamstow.

The Braintree & North Essex Sunday League gets under way on Sunday with home games for High Easter against High Valley in Division One and Dunmow United playing Witham White Horse in Division Three.

Dunmow were among the sides who played in the first round of the Division Three Cup., beating Great Bradfords 2-1.

Football
Dunmow News

