Penalty save and late winner moves High Easter up the table

Goal-scorer George Paola and goalkeeper Harrie Irving both stared for High Easter in their match against Braintree Legends. - Credit: HIGH EASTER FC

High Easter moved up to second spot in Division One of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League with an entertaining victory over Braintree Legends.

The 3-2 success means they are six points behind Barnston AFC with a game in hand.

The match was a very sporting and close encounter on a heavy High Easter pitch.

The home team got off to a great start scoring in the early minutes of the game with Kennie Irving hitting a fine strike but the lead did not last long, John Archer's header from a corner just evading Harrie Irving's fingertips in the Easter goal.

Legends should have made it two when they were awarded a penalty but Irving made a great save and High Easter punished them further by taking a half-time lead.

Good work from Sam Hockley and Kennie Irving set up the goal which was turned into the net by a Braintree defender.

The second half was end to end football with both keepers playing well but the Legends drew level when a good strike from the ever-busy Tinofireyi Chinake whipped in off the post.

But Easter were not to be denied and in the closing minutes George Paola continued his goal a game record with a neat strike over the keeper for a 3-2 victory.

Dunmow Rovers U13 girls got a potentially huge three points by beating title rivals Springfield 3-1.

They started well and twice Faith Primmer stung the keepers hands as Dunmow looked for the opener.

That arrived on 20 minutes when Ruby Ames played the ball through for Matilda Belcher to poke into the far corner.

That was the half-time score and the second period was played mostly in the Springfield half who defended brilliantly to foil the Dunmow attack time and time again.

But the second did come eventually, Alice Crisp finding Tayla Gentry who rounded a defender and fired into the bottom corner, and two soon became three, Belcher getting her second after good work from Caris Thompson and Lucia Catto.

Springfield scored a late consolation but overall this was a terrific performance from the Rovers.

Saffron Walden Town suffered heartbreak as they bowed out of the FA Vase on penalties at home to Loughborough Students.

A crowd of 760 packed into Catons Lane and saw the Bloods start brilliantly.

They should have taken the lead when they were awarded a penalty but Michael Toner put his spot-kick over the top.

They did take the lead though in the first half when Gavin Cockman's long throw was turned into his own net by a Loughborough defender.

The United Counties League Premier Division North side equalised after the break through George Ward and with no more goals in the remaining minutes, the match finished 1-1 and went straight to penalties.

Both sides missed their first shot from 12 yards but after each scoring five, Loughborough scored first in sudden death and Walden missed theirs to exit the competition in the last 32.