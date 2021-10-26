High Easter snatch win in last minute to stay unbeaten

Published: 11:46 PM October 26, 2021

High Easter were back in league action and back in winning ways after beating Swizzino in Division One of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League.

The 3-2 success was played in front of a exceptionally big crowd and they were treated to a superb game.

Swizzino started well and High Easter defender JP Alexander had to make goal-line clearance in the first few minutes.

But against the run of play it was Easter who broke the deadlock, another defender, Reece Cottrell, heading in from close range.

And they followed that up with a second, Jack Shaw in his first game of the season thumping in a shot from distance that gave keeper Dan Watson no chance.

The second half started with Swizzino pulling a goal back through a Connor Molloy header and with five minutes left, the pressure on the High Easter goal paid off with Jamie James flashing the ball past keeper Harrie Irving to make it 2-2.

It could have gone either way but Easter regained the lead in the final minute, a goalmouth scramble whipped in by Christian Roles to leave them unbeaten and second in the division.

They are back in cup action on Sunday when they travel to CFC Shalford in the group stage of the Gordon Snell Trophy.

They will be playing on the best pitch in Essex when they do, Shalford's Village Hill pitch winning the Essex Playing Fields Association Best Kept Football Pitch Award.

It is the third time they have won the award following previous success in 2012 and 2018.

A spokesman said: "It is great recognition again for all the hard work that is put into the pitch by the volunteers at the club and Shalford Village Hall."

Dunmow Rovers U13 girls continued from where they left off one week earlier, beating FC Clacton 3-1 away.

It took 20 minutes for them to open the scoring but Tayla Gentry's fine through ball allowed Faith Primmer to pick her spot.

That was the score at half-time and even though Clacton equalised, Dunmow kept pressing and were back in front just two minutes later.

Lucia Catto set up Maisie Dowsett to smashed a left-footed shot into the net and after hitting the crossbar three times, they finally made it three, Tilly Belcher and Alice Crisp combining well for the latter to score.