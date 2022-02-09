Neighbours and league leaders Barnston prove too hot for High Easter

High Easter and Barnston turned in another enthralling derby in Division One of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League but it was hosts Barnston who claimed the spoils in a 5-2 success.

They scored early through Matt Bennett and Connor Fincham made it 2-0 with a good strike before half-time.

Two quick goals immediately after the restart ended the game as a contest, Fincham completing his hat-trick, but Harrie Irving in the Easter goal was still fighting with a number of superb saves.

That seemed to lift his team and a minute after George Paola had scored, a penalty from Tom Leaning made it 4-2.

The y continued to push for the remaining 15 minutes but Matt Simpson's goal ended the fightback to keep Barnston top and Easter in fourth.

Dunmow Rovers U13 girls got back to winning ways with a convincing 4-0 win against a hard-working Writtle side.

They opened the scoring when Maisie Dowsett's through ball was put away by Tayla Gentry and Dowsett provided the assist for the second too, crossing for Tilly Belcher to fire home.

Gentry got her second before the break and Dunmow wrapped things up in the second period when Belcher crossed for Lily Mai Allen to grab number four.